All American season 4 episode 11 spoilers: Is it too much for Spencer?

Next week on All American season 4 episode 11 you will get a chance to see “Liberation,” a story that will show Spencer trying to make his next leap forward. However, in doing that, he also runs the risk that he takes on too much!

We know that Daniel Ezra’s character wants to be the best athlete he can be, but doing this at the collegiate level is so much harder. Not only do you have higher competition, but also a busy schedule, scholastic concerns, and temptations all over the place. This will be an episode that really shows him whether or not he can pull all this off — but also how several other characters are adapting to their new environment. This is a new world for so many of them and with that, of course, come new roadblocks that they better be prepared for.

To get a few more bits and pieces of info, be sure to check out the All American season 4 episode 11 synopsis below with some other updates on what’s next:

HOPES AND DREAMS – After finally getting a handle on his football schedule, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) must figure out how to balance everything mentally before it costs him. Billy (Taye Diggs) is settling into his new role and finds inspiration from an unlikely source to fight for the job permanently. Olivia (Samantha Logan) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) go on a mission to find Olivia’s sponsor when she goes missing. JJ (Hunter Clowdus) introduces Asher (Cody Christian) to his coach with the hopes that he can get a student job with the team, but it turns out to be harder than expected. Meanwhile, Layla (Greta Onieogou) feels the pressure to step up her game in the music business. Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Adrian Dukes (#411). Original airdate 3/14/2022.

