Is Brian Michael Smith leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star? Is Paul Strickland dead?

Is Brian Michael Smith leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star? Leading up to tonight’s new episode airing on Fox, it’s clear the writers want you to worry.

If you’ve seen some of the promotion that is out there for this episode in advance, then you know a good bit of what we’re talking about here. The character is told that he has a condition that could make him hard to live a long, healthy life doing what he loves. That doesn’t cause him to stop and reconsider his options and, as a result of that, you see him suffer what looks to be a heart event while out on a job. Rather than be able to help others, he could be in a position where he relies on help instead.

We’ve seen on multiple occasions already that the Lone Star writers have no problem throwing characters into peril these season. Paul had his issues during the ice storm, TK found himself in grave danger, and it also wasn’t clear if Grace was going to be able to deliver her baby. This is all without even mentioning the sudden, shocking decision to kill off Gwyn. There’s real danger in this situation for Paul, and to sit here and suggest otherwise would be telling a lie.

We hope hope that the episode tonight gives us some answers, and this is not the sort of issue that is going to be drawn out in the long-term. We’ll have more updates as they start to come out…

