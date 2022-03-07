grown-ish season 5 renewal confirmed at Freeform, with big twist!

We didn’t wake up today expecting all sorts of big news when it comes to the world of grown-ish and yet, here we are!

Today, Freeform 100% confirmed that they are bringing the Black-ish spin-off series back for a season 5, which comes largely as a pleasant surprise. When you consider that the flagship show is ending this year, it felt like we would be saying goodbye to this one, as well. That’s especially the case given that so much of season 4 has been about graduation and seeing Zoey move forward to the next chapter of her life.

Ultimately, it feels like grown-ish season 5 will be focusing in part on a new era … but could also be taking us through the process all over again. According to a new report from Variety Marcrus Scribner will be appearing full time as Andre Johnson Jr. moving into the new season. With that, we will see what his process of becoming “grown” looks like. This is a way to keep even more of the original show intact, which we are sure the producers absolutely wanted to do.

We should also go ahead and emphasize that there is a creative change behind the scenes here, as well — Zakiyyah Alexander and Courtney Lilly are set to come on board as the new showrunners, taking over for Julie Bean. This marks a chance to get a new perspective both behind the scenes in addition to in front of the camera.

What does all of this mean for the rest of the grown-ish cast?

For now, it’s all too early to know, but we figure more news will come out on that over the next few weeks. The season 4 finale (and Zoey’s graduation) is currently slated to take place on Freeform later this month.

