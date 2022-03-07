The Walking Dead spin-off Isle of the Dead with Maggie, Negan ordered

We know that there are a ton of The Walking Dead spin-offs out there already, but there’s no denying that this one sounds fun.

Today, AMC announced (per TVLine) that there is going to be a new spin-off coming in 2023 titled Isle of the Dead, one that will feature Lauren Cohan as Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan. The story will be set in Manhattan, which has been isolated from the rest of the country and is now home to all sorts of unspeakable stuff. Here is how the synopsis describes it:

“The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror.”

Sounds cool? There’s actually a lot of potential with this one, and we say this as someone who has been super-skeptical of a lot of other things when it comes to The Walking Dead offshoots these days. There are probably too many of them, but we’ve long hoped for a series set in a significant urban center. Also, the Maggie / Negan relationship is fascinating in that she could kill him at just about any second and would have all the justification in the world for doing so. Yet, we’ve seen already that these two can work together when the situation calls on it.

So what else is coming up?

For starters, we know that there is a spin-off coming focusing on Daryl (Norman Reedus) and also Carol (Melissa McBride). Meanwhile, there is an anthology coming in Tales from the Walking Dead and then also the long-gestating Rick Grimes movies that we’ve heard so much about over the past few years.

