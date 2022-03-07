The Rookie season 4 episode 16 promo: The ‘Real Crime’ story

After the events of what you saw tonight, The Rookie season 4 episode 16 is going to be changing things up a little bit. We’ve seen the show dabble in true crime before and now, we’re going to see that all over again.

How will things play out in this episode? Let’s just say it could be tense — very tense — for some of the officers. Not everyone is painted in the same light, and there is always a chance of artistic liberties here and there. The irony in all of this of course is the title: “Real Crime.” This is a serious episode, but there could be some humor in the juxtapositions we see. In the promo below, you can get a solid tease for what the story will look and feel like; kudos to the team of The Rookie for trying to take risks no matter what.

Does this episode look excellent? Yes. Do we wish that there was something more they were teasing in advance? Also yes. For whatever reason, ABC hasn’t shared a synopsis yet for “Real Crime,” which is a shame since there’s probably so much more going on here than meets the eye. (Hopefully, Bailey will get more to do beyond just her painting — and Grey will get a chance to recover a little bit after what just happened.)

If there is one thing that we’d consider the bad news at the moment, it’s simply this: Odds are, this will be the final episode of The Rookie for a good while. Given that there’s a lot of time left between now and the end of the TV season in May, don’t be shocked that ABC will want to save some episodes for at least a little while.

