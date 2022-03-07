Winning Time season 1 episode 2 preview: The Lakers empire forms

You can call the Los Angeles Lakers a professional basketball team; to some, however, they’re a lifestyle. That is the essence of Winning Time, and this is how Dr. Jerry Buss will bring this franchise to life over the rest of this season.

After tonight’s premiere HBO unveiled a look at the rest of the season, and it showcased exactly what Buss is doing to transform this team and much of the NBA with it. In the premiere, you hear him bemoan the NBA’s reputation as unexciting and rather dull to young fans. It needed a spark, and he found a perfect storm to bring it to the City of Angels. It starts with Magic Johnson, one of the most exciting players to watch out there. Then, you add to this celebrities in the stands, Laker Girls, and headlines however possible. He built this team to make the Lakers into rock stars. They were no longer an afterthought in a city with supposedly-apathetic fans. Instead, they were the place you wanted to be; the place you wanted to be seen.

Of course, we imagine the rest of the season will highlight a lot of this. Along the way, though, they will also probably showcase more of the behind-the-scenes drama. Dr. Buss’ actions aren’t without significant pushback, and you saw several of his own personal issues within the premiere itself.

We’re excited to see where Winning Time goes from here, but we’re also equally excited to look further at whatever the public reaction is. There were disclaimers both before and after the premiere that this is a dramatization of events. We don’t see the NBA promoting this with regularity, and that suggests to us that not everyone from the league perspective is altogether happy with the end product.

Related – Get some more news when it comes to Winning Time right now

What do you most want to see on Winning Time season 1 episode 2?

Did you enjoy the premiere episode of the show as a whole? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back to make 100% certain you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







