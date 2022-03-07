Is Caleb Castille leaving NCIS: Los Angeles? Where is Rountree?

Is Caleb Castille leaving NCIS: Los Angeles and his role of Devin Rountree? If you have some questions all about this, we certainly understand.

After all, consider for a moment what we are not seeing the character tonight, and there have been other times before where he’s also been MIA. It’s fair to ask these questions, but we’d tell you not to sound any alarms: There is no evidence that Rountree is going anywhere. Castille is one of the most active members of the cast on social media, and he’s continued to post a number of behind-the-scenes teases of himself and others on the set.

Ultimately, we’re just in an era now where we do see episodes without certain series regulars on board. We’ve seen this in particular with NCIS: LA on a number of occasions. There have been multiple episodes with little to no Deeks over the past few years, and that’s without even mentioning the fact that Linda Hunt only makes a small handful of appearances these days as Hetty. Rather than throwing Rountree in an episode for just an episode or two of dialogue, the writers are trying to save him for things that are a little more special and significant.

We’ll be back with some more updates here in the event things change down the road but for now, we would tell you not to worry. There’s going to be more of Rountree down the road, but we’ll just have to wait and see what some of the stories around him are going to be, and also how they could impact his overall future.

