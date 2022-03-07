Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, March 6?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Or, did the show end when Euphoria and The Righteous Gemstones did?

If you’re a little bit uncertain as to what’s happening tonight we more than understand — and we’re here with some great news! The late-night show will be back tonight starting at 11:03 p.m. Eastern and with that, it is continuing a trend. Typically we see a few new episodes of Last Week Tonight air in a row at the start of a new season, in part to compensate for the long break that kicks off the year.

As for what you’re going to see tonight, it makes some sense to say that Oliver will continue to examine the situation in Eastern Europe. Yet, will he do a full segment on it? He hasn’t yet much to our own surprise, but there may be a reason for that. Many of the larger segments we’ve seen so far this season have been pre-planned, and that may continue to be the case tonight. It may also be something that he opts to look at every week in the show opening since it’s more of an evolving situation; many of the main segments tend to be a little bit more evergreen, where you can watch them and a number of facts remain the same.

The main thing we hope for from Last Week Tonight these days is fairly simple: Segments that make us laugh, but also ones that inform us and allow us to have a better sense of the world at large. He’s shown, time and time again, that he has an affinity for this that you don’t tend to see almost anywhere else out there.

Euphoria may be on hiatus, but for once, we’re not! The show starts tonight at 11:03pm, and we promise we can make you just as sad as they do. — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) March 6, 2022

