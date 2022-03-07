Is Richard T. Jones leaving The Rookie? Is Sgt. Grey going to die?

Is Richard T. Jones leaving The Rookie? Entering the new episode tonight on ABC, we 100% understand some of the concerns about Grey’s future.

Let’s just look at things through the lens of the promo. The guy gets stabbed! When you see something like that, it’s easy to make the assumption that he could be gone for good. The fact that it was in the promo makes it VERY clear what the network’s intentions were: They wanted us to worry.

Yet, there was never anything official entering the episode tonight that Grey was going to be gone for good, so we’ve gone ahead and looked at this as something to cling to. It’s our small beacon of hope amidst what could be a crisis. Our hope is that this incident is used more as a catalyst for a lot of drama and a unifying force for the team. We don’t need to look at it as a beginning-of-the-end sort of moment for one of the show’s main characters! We know that several of these officers have evolved since the start of the show, but they still need a mentor.

Also, it’s worth noting that we’ve already lost one other main character in Jackson West; we don’t really need to lose another from this world anytime soon.

Grey’s fate

The good news we’ve got for you right now is that he survived. However, at the moment he’s holed up in the hospital and it seems like he’s got a road to recovery ahead. We don’t think he’ll be back to his old self right away and ultimately, we don’t think that he should be. There does need to be some sort of impact from what happened, even if it’s not all that easy.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Rookie right now

Are you worried that Richard T. Jones will be leaving The Rookie tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around — there are other updates coming that you won’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







