Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Season 4 episode 15 preview

Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Are we going to be diving into season 4 episode 15 sooner rather than later? We know that there have been a lot of hiatuses as of late so with that in mind, of course it makes some sense to be a little nervous.

Luckily, this is where we do come bearing good news: There is a new episode airing in just a couple of hours! “Hit List” will be an episode with a few fun moments, but underneath all of that there is an undercurrent of fear. This is, of course, what happens when you put the life of a major character in jeopardy. For a little more on that, take a look at the promo.

Also, go ahead and take a look at the attached The Rookie season 4 episode 15 synopsis to get a little bit more insight on what the future holds:

“Hit List” – Officer Harper puts Officer Aaron through “Plain Clothes Day,” but the exercise is interrupted by an unsuspected visitor. Meanwhile, after two witnesses for an upcoming grand jury case are murdered, the team must track down the killers before it’s too late on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, MARCH 6 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

So why is The Rookie putting Grey’s life in jeopardy in the first place? Well, we tend to think that this is just the sort of thing a show like this does to keep us constantly on our toes. We may not like it as someone who wants to see our favorites in danger, we do feel like he’ll find a way to pull through. Fingers crossed!

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Rookie season 4 episode 15?

Are you glad that there is another episode on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: ABC.)

