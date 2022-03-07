Given that Killing Eve season 4 is the final season, we absolutely expected some huge things to happen. What we didn’t anticipate was Villanelle getting behind bars as early as episode 3.

Yet, the moment has now officially transpired, and it’s one that could change the world of the show as we know it. Eve made it clear as the cops came in that this was something she should have done a long time ago and now, the character sits behind a cell, awaiting whatever her next move could be.

Seeing Eve do this is a gigantic change for the character, given that for most of the show’s run, her deep fascinating with Jodie Comer’s character has kept her free. They’ve almost killed each other and yet, they haven’t. They are both still out there and now, maybe Eve thinks that this is the move that will cure her. She wants to put almost the entirety of her attention on taking out the Twelve, even if she may not even know the right way to do so.

Ultimately, Eve sees Helene as her means to an end, and we wonder if Helene is thinking the same for her. Or, is she just trying to keep Eve busy while she does her own business? There are so many threads right now that need to be connected further, and we haven’t even gotten to what could be happening now that Konstantin is going to be responsible for Pam.

In the end, we’ll say that episode 3 is the real game-changer for the series. We will see where things go moving forward!

Were you shocked to see Villanelle’s arrest transpire on Killing Eve season 4 episode 3?

