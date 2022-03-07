Why did Paul Greene leave When Calls the Heart, Dr. Carson?

Why did Paul Greene leave When Calls the Heart, and is the actor behind Dr. Carson really gone for good? As we prepare for the premiere, there is a LOT to talk through on this subject!

At this point, a lot of people have already figured out that Carson is not going to be a major part of season 9. He hasn’t been featured in any of the promotional material and beyond that, the actor has retweeted a number of messages saying that he won’t be a part of the story in the near future.

So why did this happen? That’s where things start to get a little murky. It doesn’t sound as though Greene is against a return to this world, so we wouldn’t sit here and consider his exit one where he is 100% gone for good. The decision to not include him could come down to a number of different factors, with the creative being one part of it. Remember, Carson Shepherd was chasing down a new career opportunity at the end of last season.

The most important thing here is the lack of animosity on any part, plus the fact that Hope Valley remains a community where people can come and go. We’ve seen people leave for a time and come back before! It does seem like Paul has a lot going on away from the show right now, whether it be his music career or being a dad. He still actively promotes the show and is a part of the extended community. (If you are reading this article, then you probably know already that fans of When Calls the Heart are among the very best anywhere on TV — they’ve been loyal to this show through thick and then and gotten it almost ten seasons.)

