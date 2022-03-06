Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: Replacement nominee talk!

Tomorrow in the Big Brother Canada 10 house we’re more than likely going to see the Veto Ceremony play out. So what’s going to happen. Who could be nominated? There are a few things well worth going over here.

The first order of business is updating you if you are a little bit behind. Marty is the Head of Household and previously, he nominated Jay and Jacey-Lynne with the intention being to get the former out of the house. Since Jacey won the Veto, that is still very much possible. The issue he now runs into is putting up a replacement nominee that won’t burn too many other players in the game.

So who will that be? Based on what Marty has told some of the guys so far, it’s going to be Kevin, making him the pawn king for the first two weeks of the game. Kevin should have the votes to stay unless he blows up his game, but there’s always a good chance of that with the game he’s playing.

So far, Kevin has done a good job of really playing up this character of the innocent, stumbling nerd who’s just happy to be there. It’s made him really capitalize at times on how others perceive him. If they feel sorry for him, they will give him info and he realizes it. That’s why we’ve seen collect alliances from people all over the house and he knows the layout of the game at this point better than most. He’s also got a clear final two (at least at this point in the game) in Haleena, who could easily expose him if she wanted. That’s why his game is so dangerous. He does know some of the guys are working together plus some of the women; yet, this is a pretty fluid game, and really the constants are a group in the inside and a few stragglers on the outside like Kevin, Jay, and Jess.

Stephanie, for the record, is another replacement nominee candidate, but Marty would have to break his word to nominate her.

