Britannia season 4: Is it renewed, canceled over at Epix? The latest

Following the finale tonight on Epix, can you expect a Britannia season 4 renewal to happen? Or, are we at the end of the road? There are a handful of different things well worth diving into here.

The first order of business here is, of course, getting some of the bad news out of the way. At the time of this writing, nothing has been 100% confirmed when it comes to the future of the show at the streaming service. We’d love to say that there’s for sure going to be more down the road, but how can we say that with confidence? There are so many different factors at play here.

One of the most important parts of the equation will inevitably be what the folks at Sky in the UK want to do. The show’s international performance will have one major part to play here, but this is just one of many factors. Beyond the ratings, there is also the budget to be considered here, as well. This is not a cheap show to produce, and that has to be considered here as a final decision is weighed.

Our hope is, of course, that a renewal will be figured out over the next couple of months. If that happens, it allows for us to get a Britannia season 4 most likely within the next year. We know that in terms of source material, there is obviously a lot that still can be explored here. Think in terms of all of the parts of this history that have not been navigated! While we know that records from thousands of years ago are not easy to come by, this show is a little similar to Vikings in that they can take a few nuggets and expand them into something powerful and complex.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Britannia right now

Do you want to see a Britannia season 4 renewal happen at Epix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back around for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Epix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







