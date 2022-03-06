This Is Us season 6 episode 7 spoilers: A Thanksgiving gathering

As we prepare for This Is Us season 6 episode 7 on NBC, it appears on the surface to be a happy occasion! Think about how Thanksgiving is sacred to the Pearson family, plus also how rare it is that everyone gets to be in the same place. This is what happens when the entire group is bicoastal in nature.

Yet, for this installment you will see the Big Three all present with Rebecca and Miguel, and a good number of the kids will be there, as well. Remember, though, that Madison has the twins, and that was a function of the story we just had a chance to see.

So what sort of issues do we think will be present around the Thanksgiving table? For starters, there is the conflict surrounding Kate and Toby. We’ve seen them bickering in the promo already over Jack’s eating habits, and we know that these two are eventually going to be splitting up. That’s not an easy thing to think about, but it is unfortunately where we are.

Beyond all of this, there’s an important conversation that Rebecca needs to have with her kids. The nature of this is not altogether clear, but we don’t think it’s all that hard to project what it could be about. We know that she is early on in her journey of having Alzheimer’s, and she wants to make sure that she is prepared no matter what is coming up next.

