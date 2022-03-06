Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Are we finally going to see season 13 episode 10 after a pretty long wait?

For those confused about what sort of wait we’re talking about here, consider this a quick breakdown. Originally, “Where Loyalties Lie” was meant to air in late January, but was pulled due to the NFL Playoffs. From there, it was put on hold due to the Olympics for several weeks. It’s finally going to air tonight, and of course it’s 100% a relief that we’re able to finally see it. Based on the promo below, this is one of those action-packed installments where the team works together to stop a mass-casualty event. There’s an evacuation, a shootout, and hopefully some sort of positive outcome at the end.

For those who have not seen some of the sneak peeks here, there’s also a tricky side story for Marty Deeks where he has to find a way to convince G. Callen to move. After all, he’s trying to sell the bar and the extra tenant makes things awkward!

Anyhow, we suggest that you go ahead and view the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 10 synopsis to get some more news on what lies ahead:

“Where Loyalties Lie” – When a civilian scientist working with the marines is killed, and her advanced radar technology stolen, the NCIS team must scramble to find the missing technology and the culprit, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, March 6 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Rest assured, there are also episodes coming over the next few weeks and, at least for now, we don’t have to sit through any more long hiatuses for a little while!

