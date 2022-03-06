The Equalizer season 2 episode 12: ‘Somewhere Over the Hudson’

Next week on The Equalizer season 2 episode 12, Robyn McCall is going to find (to the surprise of no one) another big challenge. This is about trying to help someone enter the witness protection program, but obviously doing this is not going to be easy.

What do we like about this story right away? First and foremost, that it reiterates something that the Queen Latifah series has been doing from the start. There’s long been a real effort here in order to ensure that each episode is different from the rest. They make sure there is no hard-and-fast formula where there is a murder or a similar struggle from one week to the next. Some episodes are action-packed, others dramatic, and some even lighthearted at times. There’s a similarity here to another CBS show in Magnum PI in the way that there can be a chameleon-like nature to the story. It can shape and morph into whatever is needed at any given moment.

To get some more insight now on what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the Equalizer season 2 episode 12 synopsis below:

“Somewhere Over the Hudson” – McCall helps a mob accountant, Bert Singer (Josh Cooke), scour the city for a lost ledger of evidence he must provide to the FBI in exchange for entrance into the Federal Witness Protection Program. Also, Mel frets over how to tell her best friend, who comforted her for years about Harry’s death, that Harry never died at all, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, March 13 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Rest assured, this will not be the final episode of the series this month; there are new episodes planned weekly until April, so there is a lot to look forward to.

