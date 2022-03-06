Doctor Who season 14: Is some work already being done?

For those who are not altogether aware, there are some big changes coming for Doctor Who season 14 down the road. We’re going to have a new Doctor for starters, and that’s without mentioning that Russell T. Davies is coming back as showrunner after a significant stretch of time away.

We’d love to be able to sit here and 100% confirm all sorts of great stuff on the series’ future but unfortunately, there’s only so much we can say for now. The one bit of good news that we can pass along is simply this: There is already work being done behind the scenes!

In a new post on Instagram (see below), you can see Davies outside of Wolf Studios Wales, which is the new home for the series. Consider this at least confirmation that some early work is being done, though we’d stop short of saying that everyone is going to be filming new episodes immediately. After all, there are still two more specials to come featuring Jodie Whittaker, and there is another Doctor to be named. If past Doctor Who tradition holds, you will have a chance to meet that Doctor at the end of the final episode with Jodie; then, we will transition over fully to the Davies era.

We do think we’ve seen enough of this franchise at this point to know that what matters more than the casting is the writing for the new Doctor. We’ve seen them bring on board people who were largely unknowns (think Matt Smith prior to the show), only for them to be instant stars. We have faith in the BBC’s casting, and Davies is of course as accomplished as they come.

