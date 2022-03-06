When Calls the Heart season 9 premiere start time, early spoilers

With the When Calls the Heart season 9 premiere airing in just a matter of hours, do you want to get further details all about it?

The first order of business here is sharing the finer details: The series is of course back on the Hallmark Channel, and it will air at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. The title for episode 1 is “In Like a Lion,” which we have to think is a pretty-perfect way to start off a story airing in March. (Odds are, you’ve heard of the expression that the month begins like a lion, and then ends like a lamb.)

So what is coming up story-wise? We know that there’s a small time jump from the end of season 8. Elizabeth and Lucas are together and working through the earlier phases of their relationship. There could be a few conflicts still, but we think the writers are intent on building them up as a couple. Meanwhile, you’re also going to see a Mayoral election in Hope Valley and opportunities to learn more about these characters in the process of that.

To get a few more details, be sure to check out the full When Calls the Heart season 9 premiere synopsis below:

Change is in the air for Hope Valley with the foundry that’s to be built and the upcoming mayoral election. Elizabeth (Erin Krakow, “It Was Always You”) arrives home from a trip to Hamilton. A potential investor arrives in town to discuss the oil business with Lucas (Chris McNally, “Snowkissed”).

For those wondering, the producers aren’t going to take a long time getting you to the other side of the election; you will hear a little bit more about the outcome once you get around to episode 2. That means we’ll be able to see the Mayor in action!

