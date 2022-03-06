Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on the Paramount Network? Where do things stand right now when it comes to the future of the franchise? Just as you would expect, there’s a lot of different things to talk through within this piece.

So where do we begin? We suppose it’s by sharing the schedule as we currently know it: There is no new episode of the show on the air tonight. Not only that, but there isn’t a new episode of the series anytime soon. this is the first week in a long time where there is nothing related to the franchise for the foreseeable future. 1883 is done, 1932 is not going to be on the air for months on end now, and Yellowstone has yet to even begin filming.

As for what there is to look forward to, we suppose that a part of it will come via marathons and other things that Paramount Network does over the next few weeks. Because Yellowstone does not stream on the Paramount+ service, that makes it all the more imperative that the network spreads the word on the show elsewhere. (It technically streams on Peacock, but we don’t get the sense that the network is all that thrilled with the arrangement, which was made prior to Paramount+ becoming a thing.)

The first thing to watch out for will come in the summer, which is when we start to hear a little bit more when it comes to casting or filming. Because there wasn’t the same enormous cliffhanger at the end of season 4 that we saw at the end of season 3, we anticipate more info getting out during production. There’s not as much of an imperative on secrets this time around. Perhaps in late summer we’ll see a first-look teaser. We have a feeling that the network will have to be patient this time to get footage; there was a longer gap between season 4 production and it airing than what we’re going to get here.

