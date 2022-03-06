Outlander season 6 episode 2 spoilers: Jamie’s Cherokee dilemma

After the big premiere tonight, are you ready to dive into Outlander season 6 episode 2? Let’s just say another challenge is coming Jamie’s way.

Is he going to be willing to arm the Cherokee? That’s something that, at the moment, he’s trying to think about. His concern is that he is going to help a group who will not be on his side down the road. However, not doing it could cause some major ripples, especially when it comes to his relationship with Young Ian. He didn’t have Ian in his life after the events of the season 4 finale, and we’re sure that he doesn’t want to lose him again. That’s what makes this situation so difficult.

Below, you can check out the full Outlander season 6 episode 2 synopsis with some other insight as to what lies ahead:

Jamie struggles with his first request as an Indian Agent. Meanwhile, Roger presides over an unusual funeral, and Marsali gives birth.

If you saw the promo after tonight’s new episode, then you already know that Marsali is going to be struggling with the birth and this could cause a lot of fear and concern for Claire. She’s already dealing with a lot and now, she has to add this to her plate.

In the end, one of the biggest threats you’re going to see this season is Tom Christie — you get a small sense of him being willing to play ball in the preview. Yet, we don’t think he’s ever going to fall in line with Jamie and the rest of the Frasers. Instead, the risk with him is that he is the sort of person who could tear down the ridge from the inside out.

Unfortunately, the bad news entering this episode is that there are only seven left — we are dealing with a shorter season here!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Outlander season 6 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around — that’s the best way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







