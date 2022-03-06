Is Pete Davidson leaving Saturday Night Live? Where is he tonight?

Is Pete Davidson leaving Saturday Night Live? Where is the actor during tonight’s new episode? Of course, we understand why you’re wondering. He has been the subject of a lot of tabloid talk as of late thanks to his relationship with Kim Kardashian and/or Kanye West’s comments towards him. Also, he’s been on the show for a long time! At any point in a cast member’s run, you start to ask yourself some of these questions.

Oh, and we should also mention that this is the second straight week Pete has been MIA from the show.

So is there a significant reason to worry? Not so much. Instead, he’s off filming a movie. This is not a situation of him hiding from the public eye in the midst of the craziness; this was planned far in advance. He’s also not the only cast member to miss an episode this season! Remember that we’ve already seen Kate McKinnon gone for a big chunk.

Our feeling is that Pete will return after the next hiatus, or at least that is the host. We know that in the past, he has been more than game to mock himself on occasion, whether it be his habit of dating famous people or some of his struggles behind the scenes. Given that this is a pretty different situation, we’re not sure that he will — even if that expectation could be there.

Beyond this season is when we’ll start to have serious questions about the future of Pete in this world. We do think he’ll probably be gone at some point in the near future, mostly because he could want to do a lot of other things. We’re just not there yet, so tonight is not a reason to sound any alarms.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Saturday Night Live right away, including thoughts on the episode

Are you worried that Pete Davidson could be leaving Saturday Night Live at the end of this season?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! After you do just that, come back to score some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







