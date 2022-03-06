Is Call the Midwife new tonight on BBC One? Are we going to have a chance to dive into the heartfelt drama one more time?

It’s been two weeks now since we had a chance to see an installment of the Helen George – Stephen McGann series, and with that in mind, it’s fair to say we’re going through withdrawals. Can’t we get some more stories from this world? We’re glad that the last episode resolved the fate of Sister Julienne and Dr. Turner, but there’s a whole lot more that it could showcase.

Unfortunately, you won’t be seeing any more showcased for quite some time moving forward. The last episode was the season 11 finale, and viewers in the UK are now going to be stuck waiting at least nine more months to see what’s next. (Season 11 is going to be airing on PBS throughout the spring.) There of course should be another Christmas Special and after that, we’ll get into season 12 airing in 2023.

So what sort of stories can you expect to see? In general, we’d argue that Heidi Thomas and the creative team are probably not out to reinvent the wheel too much here. They know what works and they’ll stick to it, while probably throwing a few topical stories in for good measure. Why wouldn’t they want to do that? Even though it is set many decades in the past, we’ve seen time and time again instances where things can easily connect to the present in some rather shocking ways.

When can you expect updates on filming?

It’s probably going to happen over the next several months, but don’t expect anything too specific right away…

