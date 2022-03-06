Saturday Night Live cold open: Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham ‘gala’

This week’s Saturday Night Live cold open could have been about a wide array of different things. Last week was more of a somber tribute to the suffering in Ukraine; this time around, we expected that the show would return more to its roots.

Of course, that apparently meant opening up with another spoof of Fox News and some of its personalities. The show started here with Kate McKinnon as Laura Ingraham and then Alex Moffat as Tucker Carlson. The latter is an impression that we haven’t seen as much! In light of the events in Ukraine and Eastern Europe, the show gave us a fake telethon to raise money for the Russian oligarchs. The entire premise was absurd, but it of course lead to a number of characters stopping by. That included James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump and Bowen Yang as Steven Seagal.

As weird as all of that was, we’re not sure that anything compares to seeing Cecily Strong as Kimberly Guilfoyle and Mikey Day as Donald Trump Jr. doing a duet of “Shallow” from A Star is Born. The weirdest thing about this is that Cecily is actually a really good singer, so she had to play this a little over-the-top and crazy.

So was this a great opening? We do think that it was a strong way to start the show, at least if you enjoy predictable political-based humor. Nothing in here should’ve surprised you, but of course this represents SNL playing to what they thought would work with their audience. One of the funniest parts may have been at the end, as Johnson sang “My Funny Valentine” as Trump even while Tucker and Laura tried his best to cut him off, of course to no avail at all.

