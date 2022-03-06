Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 6: ‘This Is Who We Are’

Want to get a better sense about Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 6? There is another story coming on Starz next week, and it is titled “This Is Who We Are.”

So what’s at the center of this one? It’s of course about trying to get more money (no surprise there), but also the bodies necessary to move a little more weight. Tommy needs people, but that may not be the easiest thing to find. Also, he has to deal with conflict from those he’s working with. We know that Joseph Sikora’s character can be a pretty-stubborn dude and to the surprise of no one, the same can be said for some of the people around him.

New Power Book IV: Force video! Take a look below in the event you want more updates regarding the show and what’s transpired so far. We’ll continue to have more coverage down the road, so be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are other updates on the way there that you don’t want to miss.

For a few more specifics now, be sure to check out the full Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

Tommy and his new business partner recruit soldiers to take over the drug game in Chicago. Tommy finds a lucrative location for distribution that doesn’t fit with his partner’s vision for a more upscale clientele.

One of the most important things for Tommy at this point is going to be just figuring out how to ensure he is needed. It’s one thing to ensure that people in Chicago like having him around. It’s another altogether to be essential to them. So many in the Flynn family and the CBI were used to being a part of the game long before he showed up, so they could continue to do stuff in their mind without him.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book IV: Force right now

What do you most want to see on Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates coming and, of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







