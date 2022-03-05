The Good Doctor season 5 episode 10 spoilers: Battle vs. Salen heats up!

As we dive further and further into The Good Doctor season 5, it seems clear what one focus will be. The doctors at the St. Bonaventure Hospital are doing whatever they can to take down Salen Morrison, who is running the place like it is a retail establishment. The level of care doesn’t seem as important as “customer” satisfaction, and this is driving multiple doctors up the wall. We know that Lim has been at the forefront of a lot of efforts to take her down, but it’s also clear now that she’s got plenty of help.

With that in mind, we shift our focus towards season 5 episode 10 airing on March 14 titled “Cheat Day.” In this, you’ll get an even better sense of what some of the staff is going to do to overtake Salen, but also what her own response to it is going to be. All of these characters are treading on difficult waters, given that it’s always possible their own careers could be on the line. The further they go, and the more trouble they could run into.

For more on what’s going on here, plus the latest case-of-the-week plots, be sure to check out the full synopsis below:

“Cheat Day” – Salen (Rachel Bay Jones) takes extreme measures when she learns that the surgical staff have joined Lim’s efforts against her. Meanwhile, the team treats a liver transplant patient whose organ donor unwittingly gave him cancer. And elsewhere, Jordan, Asher and Andrews look for a surgical solution to remove a pregnant surrogate’s cancer in such a way that she won’t also need a hysterectomy to survive on all-new “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, MARCH 14 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Good Doctor

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 5 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back around to score other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







