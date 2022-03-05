Chicago PD season 9 episode 16 spoilers: The aftermath of Burgess’ crisis

As many of you out there more than likely know at this point, Wednesday night’s Chicago PD season 9 episode is going to be something big. Makayla has been captured, and it’s going to be up to Burgess, Ruzek, and all of Intelligence to figure out who has her, let alone how they are going to ensure her safety.

For the sake of the rest of this article, though, we’re looking to look beyond this for a moment and ask the following question: What lies ahead after the fact? Will the search for Makayla be resolved on Wednesday? We’re starting to feel like the answer is yes, as the March 16 episode titled “Closer” seems to be about another subject altogether — though one that has been discussed with Voight for a good while already.

To get a few more details on that, be sure to check out the full Chicago PD season 9 episode 16 synopsis below:

03/16/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : When a young man is shot outside the Cárabo Bakery, the team works to connect the shooting to bakery owner Javier Escano, who has been under surveillance. Despite the increasing danger, Voight helps informant Anna Avalos get even closer to their target. TV-14

Where is everything going the rest of the season?

That is, at least for now, one of the biggest overall questions on our mind. We’ve seen the writers deliver some powerful stuff this season, but we’ve also bounced all over the place and juggled a few different stories at once. As we get closer and closer to the finale, it’s our personal hope that we will start to things coalesce and solidify leading up to a few, all-important reveals. In the end, we do think it would benefit the show to have just one or two things to leave us speculating about when the dust settles.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago PD right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago PD season 9 episode 16?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, come back around — there are more updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







