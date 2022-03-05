Good Trouble season 4 premiere spoilers: New arrivals; possible romances

Are you ready to see the Good Trouble season 4 premiere on Freeform? The series is back on March 9, and the premiere is going to waste no time in making things exciting.

The first order of business here is noting that there’s a new arrival to the Coterie in Joaquin — and of course, him coming there is going to lead to all sorts of drama. It seems like there could be sparks between him and Mariana immediately, though there are still some other people for her in the picture, as well. For her, this is a season that will be all about figuring out her place both personally and professionally. She will still be spending time around Evan, though hardly in the way that she has in the past.

As for Callie, there are some awkward moments to come for her as she could end up facing off against Jamie in court — or, at the very least, that’s something that is teased here. She’s gone through quite a journey when it comes to figuring out her career path since the start of the series, and that is only going to continue. There are some familiar faces from The Fosters coming back, and you can see at least a few of them in the trailer below.

The premiere episode carries with it the title of “Turn and Face the Strange” — check out the synopsis for additional insight:

The Coterie Crew deals with the fallout of the season three finale. Tommy Sung’s trial comes to a close, and Callie needs to keep Kathleen from legal trouble. Malika processes Isaac’s surprise return. Gael tries to keep Isabella in town. With the approval of the Fight Club Girls, Mariana meets with Evan. Alice is on the road, leaving Sumi as acting manager. Someone new moves into the Coterie.

