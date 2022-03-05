Power Book II: Ghost season 3: Should we see more Tate?

As we approach Power Book II: Ghost season 3, are there more characters than the writers even need? In a lot of ways, it’s a good problem to have. Even with the deaths of Carrie, Lauren, and Zeke in mind, the creative team still has the entire Tejada family, Tariq, Brayden, Brayden’s family, Saxe, Davis, potentially Tameika, Effie, Blanca (who is going to be a major part of season 3), and so many others to deal with. There’s also a new professor coming on board.

When you think about all of this, it 100% makes the questions surrounding Rashad Tate’s future all the more interesting. Will Larenz Tate be back?

Watch our most-recent Power Book IV: Force video! In addition to covering the latest from Ghost, we also cover the Tommy spin-off week-to-week. Once you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are more updates coming and we don’t want you missing any of them.

You can easily argue that there is a good story set for the Tate character, as we watch him do whatever he can in order to get further into the United States Congress. He spent so much of season 2, after all, setting up a plan to blackmail Sweeney! You can keep him on this show, but in doing that, you’re almost forced to move forward his story at such a glacial pace. There’s only so much time afforded to him and that’s why you get just a small fraction of this world.

If we are to see Tate on season 3, we won’t be mad — it’s better than not getting him at all! However, we really need to see Power Book V: Influence start filming before we feel like his story is actually paid off. There’s just only so much that we can really get from him in his current context.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost right now, including more details on what lies ahead

Do you want to see Rashad Tate serving as a big part of Power Book II: Ghost season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates you won’t want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







