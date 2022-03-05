Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: Veto players! (day 8)

Today marks the second Power of Veto Competition within Big Brother Canada 10, and we have it under good authority already that this one could be messy depending on what happens.

Let’s start off here with some refreshers. First and foremost, Marty is Head of Household, and last night he nominated Jay and Jacey-Lynne for eviction. The Canadian version dropped the HoH from competing in the Veto a few seasons back and they are sticking to that. These two will compete today alongside Haleena, Josh, and Summer. These three are in an interesting spot in that Marty wants the nominations to stay the same, but you also don’t want to put a huge target on your back, either.

So where do things get a little more complicated? For now, Kevin seems to be the replacement nominee, but Haleena has managed to arm him with information he could use against some other people in the house — even if she did not mean to do so. She clearly trusts him, and told him about some of the women she’s working with: Tynesha, Betty, and Summer. The four technically have an alliance called Man Down, but most of the people in it aren’t taking it THAT seriously (except maybe Betty). Kevin can use this information if necessary to get one of the other women on the block and out the door if Jay can save themselves.

Ultimately, there is still a long way to go until after the Veto and this early in the game, a lot can change. We do think in general a lot of people are just in survival mode rather than thinking about actively taking out people who could be huge threats down the road.

Who do you want to see win the Power of Veto in Big Brother Canada 10 today?

Be sure to share right now in the comments!

