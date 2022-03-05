Manifest season 4: Josh Dallas to make directorial debut!

Just in case the idea of Manifest season 4 on Netflix was not exciting enough for you, let’s deliver some other great news today!

In a post on Twitter, Josh Dallas confirmed that he will be making his directorial debut for the upcoming seventh episode of the new season, which hopefully will be premiering a little bit later this year. Directing is not something you wake up one day and decide to do; this has likely been a long time coming for the actor, and it required a lot of work shadowing other directors, studying the craft, and making sure that you have the room in your schedule to pull something like this off. It may especially be a challenge for a show like Manifest when you think about all of the different locations the cast and crew visit and the special-effects that often need to be added into some of these stories.

Let’s also give some applause now for the studio and Manifest at large for giving Josh this opportunity. With there only being so much of the show still to go, it is a fantastic move to let him take the reigns for an episode at this point. It’s something that he can take into future opportunities, and also expand his overall level of interest beyond just acting. (There’s a bonus BTS image that you can see below of Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh on set, posted by showrunner Jeff Rake.)

As for season 4 at large, let’s hope that there is a chance to fully understand what happened on Flight 828 — we do not expect that there’s going to be some flurry of answers coming right away, but they should arrive to our metaphorical doorstep in due time.

