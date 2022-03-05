The Blacklist season 9 episode 12: A big thing we could learn about Liz

As we prepare for The Blacklist season 9 episode 12 a little bit later this month, there’s a lot to think about! Not only that, but there are a few different things to question.

What’s one of the big things on our mind at the moment? Let’s just say that it has a little bit to do with Elizabeth Keen — and whether or not that is really her buried in that grave.

Here’s the thing about this show: They’ve brought people back from the grave on a number of different occasions already. Heck, they’ve already done it once with Liz! While Park seeing Liz’s body at the morgue feels like 100% confirmation that she’s dead, would it be the craziest thing ever if Reddington exhumes her body (a move to find the tracker), only to then learn that she’s not actually in there? It wouldn’t be THAT shocking.

We’ve heard for weeks theories that Liz is still alive — it’s sort of like some of those Power theories that are out there suggesting that Ghost is still out there. We’re probably going to hear them even if there is definite proof to the contrary. Yet, the show’s March 18 episode has a chance to answer some things once and for all about her fate, let alone who was responsible in guiding Vandyke to the spot of her eventual death.

To date this season, The Blacklist has done a slightly better job of answering some questions; they have not done the thing where they drug out certain things forever and a day. Let’s hope that this is something that lasts moving forward, and that we have a great opportunity to see some stories explored moving forward.

Do you think there is ANY chance at all that Liz is still alive on The Blacklist?

