Better Call Saul season 6: Bob Odenkirk on Breaking Bad connections

If you love Better Call Saul the most when there are references and/or Easter eggs to Breaking Bad, we have some great news for you now: You’re going to love what lies ahead in season 6. That’s at least according to series star Bob Odenkirk himself, who has some pretty outstanding things to say about what’s next.

In a new interview with Howard Stern (watch a small piece of it below), the actor made it clear that the world of the original show and the prequel are “connected” more than every in season 6, and then also continued to praise the ending and the construction of the story to come. Without giving anything away, we’ve heard Bob suggest on a number of occasions now that we’re going to see the show deliver an outstanding end when the dust settles.

There’s one other fascinating tidbit that Bob and Howard get into here: Even though Better Call Saul and its cast have been nominated for dozens of Emmys over the years, it is yet to take home a single one. We’ve talked at length about how Rhea Seehorn has been snubbed of a nomination, and despite getting the nod for play Jimmy/Saul, we still haven’t seen Bob win. Our hope is that this could change over the next two awards-show cycles; remember that due to its split-season format, this show should technically be eligible for two different years.

The final episodes of Better Call Saul will premiere on AMC come Monday, April 18.

