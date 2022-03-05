When Calls the Heart season 9 premiere video: What’s new with Nathan?

In just over 24 hours the premiere of When Calls the Heart season 9 is going to arrive! We may not need to tell you this, but there’s a lot to be excited about. There’s a chance to revisit Hope Valley, get some emotional stories, and also apparently see Nathan sporting some rather unique facial hair at the same time.

What’s going on with the mustache? Let’s just say that it’s one of many questions that we’ve got about the sneak peek below (per Parade), which features Nathan and Bill riding alongside each other. It also poses a new question about the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and some regulations that they learn to drive automobiles. Nathan may not be altogether keen to give up his horse, but it’s pretty clear at this point that there are some changing tides in Hope Valley and beyond.

We anticipate that in general, season 9 is going to be a big one for Nathan, even if there hasn’t been a lot of discussion around it as of yet. He’s coming off of this enormous heartbreak that he suffered in terms of Elizabeth, and we don’t think that this is going to be an altogether easy thing for him to digest. Yet, he will move forward and we hope that there is a chance to see that play out. Not only that, but we’re also crossing our fingers that there is an opportunity to see new challenges for him in the town.

Rest assured, there are a LOT of open threads that the premiere needs to tie up, whether they be new faces, romances, or the Mayor election that will be taking over the town. There’s a lot to look forward to overall.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart

What do you most want to see on When Calls the Heart season 9 when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







