Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 11 promo: Amelia’s dilemma

As we prepare for Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 11 on ABC this coming Thursday, there is one significant question to wonder: What will Amelia do? How is she going to handle one of the most difficult professional situations of her life?

At this point, Amelia’s history with Owen is really well-documented; however, so is the work that she has put in on Meredith’s project with Dr. Hamilton and his Parkinson’s Disease. The big operation is finally going to happen on this upcoming episode, but what happens when Owen needs a CT midway through? Is Amelia going to leave that history-making surgery midway through? If it happens, it poses an enormous challenge for Meredith — she’s relied on Amelia and not only that, but almost every doctor who is available is watching the procedure go down!

We feel for Amelia at this point, especially since there’s so much drama swirling around Owen as it is. Remember that Teddy is starting to find out the truth about what he’s been up to already.

What else is worth noting entering this episode? One of the things that is obviously catching our eye at the moment is the return of Dr. Koracick, who will almost immediately get into a back-and-forth with Bailey. He’s there to help on the surgery, but we’re 100% for him being a part of the show in whatever way possible. We hate how much of his final story on the show revolved around Teddy and a relationship that didn’t come to pass; he was one of our favorite people to watch and with that in mind, we certainly are someone who wants to keep rooting for his happiness no matter what.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy, including more insight on where things will be going from here

What do you think is going to happen on Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates on the way that you will not want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







