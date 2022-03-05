Blue Bloods season 12 episode 16 promo: A toast to 250 episodes!

Blue Bloods season 12 episode 16 is coming onto CBS next week and at this point, you should know how significant it is. The series is celebrating 250 epic episodes!

There are a lot of different things well worth pointing out here, but we begin with just how rare an achievement this is, and how much devotion it takes from the cast and crew to make this happen. If any of the core Reagans left years ago, the show would be in a much worse-off place. Yet, they all remained, and worked collectively in order to make this series as good as humanly possible.

There’s a part of us that wishes, of course, that the promo for what’s next showed off something a little more substantial. After all, all they really gave away were a series of toasts and a sense of celebration for all of the family dinners that we’ve seen over the years. It would have been nice to get a better sense of what the story is going to be moving forward! Yet, we do at least appreciate that the network recognizes how important an achievement this is. It’s something that may not happen with a lot of shows moving forward in an era where viewing is so much more fragmented and across the board.

So how much longer will the series last? That is really the larger question. We know that personally, we think it will get a season 13 since there’s never been any news to the contrary out there. Beyond that, everything is up in the air again. So long as Tom Selleck wants to keep doing it and the ratings are decent, there could be more family dinners for quite some time. Despite some drops in the numbers, it still remains Friday’s most-consistent and popular drama in terms of total viewers. It’s dominated its spot for well over a decade.

