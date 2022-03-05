The Blacklist season 9 episode 11: Is Liz’s body getting exhumed?

At the conclusion of tonight’s The Blacklist season 9 episode 11 we had the arrival of a whole new storyline — and yea, we didn’t see it coming.

As it turns out, the show has introduced yet another twist when it comes to a tracker and this time around, it is one attached to Liz! Or, it was when she was alive. It was following her location leading up to hear death and after Reddington and Aram did some digging, they realized that it was deactivated when it was located in her grave. It was buried with her and yet, it never turned out in any autopsy report. What happened here?

New The Blacklist video! Take a look below for all of our thoughts on tonight’s big episode. After you check that out, remember to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are other updates coming there and we don’t want you missing them.

Clearly, this is a new mystery that is going to be the focus of the show for a good while, especially now that there is a brand-new lead at the center of it. Whoever put this tracker there had a really important reason for doing it, especially if they took it away before the autopsy and then also placed it back on her as she was being put into the ground.

The next order of business for Reddington is making sure Liz’s body is exhumed so that the truth can be revealed — this is a painful thing to do and in that way, he hopes that Agnes does not hear about it. Yet, we know that James Spader’s character is a justice-at-all-costs sort of person, so we can’t say that we’re altogether shocked that he would go to such lengths. What happens next, unfortunately, is something we’ll be waiting a while to see.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now

What did you think about the events of The Blacklist season 9 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, keep around the site for even more discussions that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







