Blue Bloods season 12 episode 16 air date: More 250th episode talk!

Are you psyched to check out Blue Bloods season 12 episode 16? This is an episode that should be a celebration like no other. It’s the 250th installment of the show!

It goes without saying that we want this to be one of the biggest installments of the entire series. Every milestone the show gets to, after all, is all the more impressive. How many programs make it this far? Not many, and there are so great stories that have been told here over the years. Blue Bloods is a tradition for a number of people all over the country, and we want the writers to honor that with the story that they tell. Our hope is that there are guest stars, big moments, and of course surprises. It shouldn’t feel like a normal episode of the show.

We know that if there’s one thing this series often shies away from doing, it is openly acknowledging events across multiple episodes. It tends to be very procedural and standalone and we don’t necessarily want that here. It should embrace and celebrate its past as much as humanly possible, and offer a reward for everyone who has been watching over the course of the last decade-plus.

Unfortunately, CBS has not revealed many details on the next Blue Bloods as of this writing, and we tend to think that is due to them not wanting to give many details away in advance. If we had to guess, we would estimate that we’ll see a little bit more information over the next several weeks.

