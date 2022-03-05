The Rookie season 4 episode 15 spoilers: More news on ‘Hit List’

Curious to learn more about The Rookie season 4 episode 15? Sunday’s new episode carries with it the title of “Hit List.” We know that it’s going to have some danger attached to it, mostly because we’ve got another example here of the best-laid plans going to complete waste.

For a few more details about this story, remember to check out the full The Rookie season 4 episode 15 synopsis below:

“Hit List” – Officer Harper puts Officer Aaron through “Plain Clothes Day,” but the exercise is interrupted by an unsuspected visitor. Meanwhile, after two witnesses for an upcoming grand jury case are murdered, the team must track down the killers before it’s too late on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, MARCH 6 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The title here is almost certainly a reference to the grand jury case, and we’re going to see Nolan and the rest of the team try to put a stop to some potential chaos here. It’s a shame that we don’t know too much more about the story beyond that, but we do want to ensure that we’re getting something more that builds towards the end of the season. We know that we’re closer to that at this point than we are the beginning, and there is a lot to think about in terms of where certain stories will go.

For the time being, though, we’re not going to spend that much time worrying about the rest of this season; we’re fairly confident that there will be a season 5 and with that, there’s a chance that we could see a good bit more in the way of conflict.

