The Big Leap canceled; season 2 not happening at Fox

While The Big Leap may have been a critical favorite, it won’t be getting another chance to shine next season.

As first report from Deadline, Fox has officially canceled the dance-themed “show within a show” saga after just one season. It had a positive ton and was a fantastic send-up of reality TV, but for whatever reason, it just couldn’t find an audience. It was one of the lower-rated shows on any of the big four broadcast networks this past fall, and clearly the DVR and streaming numbers were not solid enough to justify more episodes.

Fox didn’t give up on the series until rather recently. After season 1 aired, they indicated that they would take their time to finalize a decision. Meanwhile, the aforementioned report also noted that they met with the creative team about a potential season 2 story before coming to this decision.

In the end, the biggest issue with The Big Leap is probably similar to what we’ve seen with a number of other shows over the years — it is too niched-down for the platform that it is airing on. The concept and story behind the scenes here was innovative and fun, but it was probably never going to work as a network TV hit in 2022. We know there were a lot of comparisons early on between this show and Glee, but we’re not even sure that Glee would be the smash hit it was on Fox had it premiered in this current decade. It also had an advantage in that it was largely about singing; The Big Leap focused a lot more on dance and in general, that tends to appeal to a smaller audience.

While it is always possible that a season 2 for The Big Leap will be picked up to air elsewhere, allow us to reiterate something that we often do in this pace. There are only a handful of series that get this sort of opportunity. Ultimately, it’s just hard to get a second platform to get on board after you were canceled from the first.

What do you think about The Big Leap being canceled over at Fox?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around to get some other updates. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







