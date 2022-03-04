Is Steve Schirripa leaving Blue Bloods? Should you really be worried about Anthony’s future going into tonight’s new episode.

If you’ve seen some of the sneak peeks for this episode, we understand the concern. In one (watch here), you can see Anthony find himself in a delicate position due to his own actions. Erin could help cover for him, but it would put her own job in jeopardy. He tells her to not do anything risky, and he’ll take the consequences of whatever comes his way — even if that means getting fired himself.

So how much should you really be worried about something happening. For the time being, we’d argue “not much.” We’ve seen a number of storylines over the years on Blue Bloods where a character’s future is in jeopardy, and a good 99% of the time it amounts to nothing. The reality is that this is a very tough job for any actor to willingly leave. Let’s just put it in the following terms: You are getting paid good money to do a show with a reasonably-easy schedule compared to some others out there, and also one that allows you to live and work in New York City. There’s also time to work on other projects here and there and tackle some topical subject matter. It’s a pretty solid gig for a show that is seen by a large audience. Unless you are traveling to do the show or have an interest in different subject matter, it’s easy to see people sticking around for quite some time.

If there’s a huge update in tonight’s episode, we’ll offer it within this piece. For the time being, though, we wouldn’t fret anything too much when it comes to Anthony’s long-term future.

How much do you enjoy watching Erin and Anthony on Blue Bloods week in and week out?

