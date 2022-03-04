Is Shark Tank new tonight on ABC, or delayed for news coverage?

Is Shark Tank new tonight on ABC? If you’re a little confused about this, let’s just say we understand.

Originally, the plan was for there to be an installment of the reality series tonight, as there are most weeks during the standard TV season. However, it’s probably clear to you and most everyone at this point that we are not in the midst of anything normal. This is one of the most unusual periods in recent memory due to the situation going on in Eastern Europe, and that has caused ABC to postpone what you were originally going to see tonight. The plan instead is to air a special all about current events involving Russia and Ukraine, and tonight’s previously-scheduled episode is now set for a little bit later in the season.

Just in case you want to get some more insight all about what’s coming down the road, you can view the full synopsis below (just know that the air date is no longer accurate):

“Episode 1316” – First into the Tank are entrepreneurs from Mableton, Georgia, who present their plant-based, natural hair care line intentionally crafted for multicultural young men. An entrepreneur from Nashville, Tennessee, pitches her solution to help pet parents keep their dog calm during loud events; while an entrepreneur from Los Angeles, California, introduces her healthy snack made from an ancient superfood that gives cultural and edible adventure in every bite. A former athlete from Kensington, Maryland, celebrates originality within athletes through art while bringing people together through play with her company and hopes it’s enough to land a deal in the tank on an all-new episode of “Shark Tank” airing FRIDAY, MARCH 4 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG). Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following the premiere.

So what about next week?

For now, we can say there is still a plan for another Shark Tank to come on the air. However, be well-aware that we’ve seen changes before at the last second.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Shark Tank

What are you hoping to see on Shark Tank moving into the rest of the season?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! There are other updates ahead that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







