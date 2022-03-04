The Blacklist season 9 episode 12 return date for James Spader, cast

Following tonight’s new episode, do you want to know The Blacklist season 9 episode 12 return date at NBC? What about more details for what lies ahead? If you’ve got questions on any of this, consider us more than happy to lend a helping hand!

So where do we start off here? We suppose the best place is noting that there is no new episode next week. In order to air coverage of the Paralympic Games the James Spader series will be, once again, on hold. This time around, though, it’s not a particularly-long break. The plan for now is to bring it back on Friday, March 18 with a story titled “The Chairman.” This is an episode that could allow for more insight on the night Liz Keen died, the blackmail plot on Cooper, and also a Blacklister of the Week story. Suffice it to say, there’s a lot going on here!

For a few more details on what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the full The Blacklist season 9 episode 12 synopsis below:

03/18/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : The Task Force pursues their latest target, the Chairman, who operates a dark web stock market trading shares of criminal organizations. Red takes extreme measures to locate a tracking device, which sends Ressler into a spiral. Cooper makes contact with his blackmailer. TV-14

When you look to the long-term future of the series, what’s both nice and rather refreshing right now is that there’s not all that much to worry about. We know that there’s a season 10 renewal already; meanwhile, we know that season 9 is still 22 episodes. With that in mind, we’re only at the halfway point right now!

