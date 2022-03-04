Killing Eve season 4 episode 2 photo: Villanelle goes camping

One of the things that has long been a hallmark of Killing Eve is the wide array of bizarre scenarios that we see the characters thrown into. In the premiere, for example, we saw Villanelle get baptized in the most bizarre way imagine. Moving forward, she’s set to embark on a camping trip!

Of course, we’d love to say that a lot of this trip is spent with Jodie Comer’s character singing campfire songs and having a wonderful time, but we tend to think this show is a little more complicated than that.

We’ve already discussed a preview for this show that highlights the return of Villanelle’s personal Jesus, and we tend to think that this character will continue to find herself conflicted. She wants to be better and yet, she’s also a killer. Maybe some of that temptation won’t be there in the early going, but for how long can she avoid it? It feels like only a matter of time before the impulse is going to be there again and there could be a little bit of chaos.

In general, be prepared for episode 2 to be a further exploration of Villanelle’s humanity — we know that she’s coming on the heels of a confrontation with Eve on this past episode, and there’s a chance she is not reasonably happy with all that was said.

Episode 2, if you don’t want to wait ’til Sunday, is already available on AMC+.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Killing Eve season 4 episode 2?

