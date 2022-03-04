Is Snowfall season 5 already setting stage for season 6 renewal?

We recognize that we are still very early on in the run of Snowfall season 5. Yet, here we are, doing our best to project in advance a season 6 renewal. Is this actually something that is going to happen?

Of course, we think there is going to be another batch of episodes. This is one of FX’s bigger hits and if they were to end it, there’s a reasonably good chance that they would announce said renewal in advance.

Earlier this week, the folks over at the network confirmed that the two-part season 5 premiere drew 4.3 million viewers across linear, video on-demand, and streaming. That makes this the most-watched start to a season so far, and the numbers will probably only increase over the next few weeks. This is not a show that is losing steam, and we think in general it is one that a lot of people discovered during the pandemic and got more and more addicted to over time.

With this success in mind, it behooves FX to order another season sooner rather than later. After all, that works to ensure that they will have some more episodes at their disposal for 2023. The earlier more of the show is ordered, the earlier they will be ready for air. We do think they’d like to have the latest season premiere at around the same time as season 5, especially since the numbers are showing it performs well here.

Do you think there’s a chance we will get a Snowfall season 6 renewal sooner rather than later?

