The Boys: Diabolical season 2: Will it be renewed at Amazon?

Following its premiere today on Amazon, can you expect The Boys: Diabolical season 2 to happen down the road? Is this an addition to the franchise that can sustain itself in the long-term?

Ultimately, we understand why the streaming service wanted this. It’s a nice little add-on to the flagship show, and it also helps viewers tide themselves over between seasons. The Boys takes a notoriously long time to make due to all the time it takes in post-production to get together the CGI. It makes sense to have something fun to enjoy in the meantime. This also feels like a joy to put together for animation studios, especially since every episode is utilizing a different style.

So could we get more of it down the road? It feels like there’s a reasonably good chance of this, even though nothing is 100% confirmed at the time. The Boys is likely going to continue to take a long time to make for however long it’s on the air, and even with a spin-off in the works, Amazon has no need to scale back some of its programming. The more of this franchise it can bring to the table, the better off they will probably be. Plus, these episodes are short enough that they lend themselves to a lot of creativity. They aren’t necessarily meant to be required viewing for those who watch The Boys itself; rather, they are bonus treats that add more fulfillment to the world.

