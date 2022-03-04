The Blacklist season 9 episode 11 video: The truth about Charles Vandyke

As we prepare for The Blacklist season 9 episode 11 on NBC tonight, why not go ahead and dive into a very important subject? At the moment, the show’s primary mystery is what happened the night of Elizabeth Keen’s death. How did Vandyke know where to find her and Reddington? How was he capable of doing what he did?

Well, one of the big steps to answering these questions is acquiring information, and that is the focus of the latest sneak peek.

If you look below per HollywoodLife, you can get a great little window into Reddington’s next move. He’s found a woman named Helen, who seemed to have some sort of relationship with Vandyke. (We also learn that his first name is Charles, or Charlie.) Reddington wants from her a list of all of his known contacts, people he interacted with on a regular basis. It’s a nice start since one of those people would be responsible for what actually happened.

Reddington also mentions the name Elizabeth Keen to Helen, which feels mostly like it’s some sort of test in order to figure out how much this woman actually knows. Based on her response to it, she doesn’t seem to know all that much. We’ll see if that ends up being the truth in the long-term, but we don’t think some random person named Helen is going to be who unlocks the truth behind what happened here. More than likely, we’re looking at a situation here that is far more complicated.

What do you most want to see on The Blacklist season 9 episode 11?

What do you think we’re going to learn about Vandyke in this episode? Be sure to share right now in the comments! There are other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

