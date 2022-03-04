The Afterparty season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following today’s finale on Apple TV+, can you expect The Afterparty season 2 to happen? Within this piece, we’ll get more into that.

We don’t want to keep you waiting to get all of the news here, so let’s just start things off here with the good stuff: There is another season on the way! Earlier this week, Apple TV+ officially confirmed that this was going to be happening, and that Tiffany Haddish would be returning for more.

Of course, given the specific nature of season 1 and the murder mystery at the center of it, we tend to think the story will be somewhat different for the second go-around. We’ll likely see a new mystery and a number of different characters. We almost look at The Afterparty as more of an anthology, where every season the creative team can take on something different with a couple of familiar faces still at the helm. The approach for season 1 was very much effective, with each one focusing on a different character and giving us a slightly augmented perspective on what was going on.

So when will the second season of the show premiere? Odds are, you’re going to be waiting a rather long time in order to see it. Our hope is that it will be at some point in 2023, but remember with streaming shows there is no real imperative on putting new episodes out there every twelve months. Personally, we’ll be rather happy to get more at some point next summer. The Afterparty is just one component in what is a burgeoning library for Apple — while The Morning Show and Ted Lasso are the big-ticket IPs, it feels like some other shows are starting to find their way.

