Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 15: Wheatley aftermath

Moving into Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 15 on NBC, it feels as though we’re entering a brand-new era. After all, Richard Wheatley is seemingly dead and with that in mind, it seems like Elliot Stabler can move forward. He got justice for his wife, thought it happened in a way that he certainly didn’t see coming. (Who thought that Angela was going to be the one who drove them off a cliff?)

Unfortunately for Christopher Meloni’s character, he’s not going to get much of a chance to breathe easy here. That’s just not the sort of world that this is. There is going to be another story unfolding soon, and the ending of tonight’s episode with Denis Leary very much marks the beginning of it. An actor that famous isn’t just showing up for a tiny cameo at the end of an episode. It’s something a little more meaningful.

As we look ahead towards the next arc of the series, the producers aren’t looking to replicate Wheatley all over again. This battle became so personal for Elliot that it feels like proper time to change things up. We want more of an intellectual threat as opposed to someone who became a tornado of chaos over the past several episodes.

The promo below teases the next era for the show and, at the same time, another appearance from Benson! We didn’t see a lot of these worlds crossing over the past few episodes and ultimately, that made sense given all that was going on. Yet, we’re happy for the change at this particular point.

