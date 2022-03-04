Is Dylan McDermott leaving Law & Order: Organized Crime after yet another powerful arc as Richard Wheatley? Is the character at the end of his road?

We should of course start here by noting that it’s been clear for a while that McDermott was not long for this show. We’re talking here about someone who already has another job over on FBI: Most Wanted moving forward. Not only that, but Wheatley’s story was always meant to be an arc and an arc only — it was never meant to go forever.

Ultimately, though, we can say this: Wheatley chose to go out in one of the biggest and most horrible ways imaginable. Just think about everything that we saw within this episode! This is a character who not only blacked out the city, but then also kidnapped Elliot’s own mother Bernadette just for the sake of doing so. The guy is not only dangerous, but also 100% unhinged.

Eventually, it looked as though Stabler had Wheatley cornered and there wasn’t going to be anything that Elliot could do in order to survive. That was, of course, before Angela turned up and tried to get Richard to the airport. Things got incredibly intense as Richard called her and made it clear precisely what Wheatley had done — in particular, who he had killed. Elliot was not the one who killed Richard Wheatley and yet, he still played a role in his demise. She drove the car clean off a cliff and with that, we have to assume that both Richard and Angela Wheatley are gone.

We never thought that Wheatley would allow himself to be arrested again; yet, this is not the way we imagined his demise going. Not in the slightest.

What have you thought about Dylan McDermott as Richard Wheatley on Law & Order: Organized Crime?

